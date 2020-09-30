Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $570.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $550.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.70. Netflix has a 1-year low of $257.01 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

