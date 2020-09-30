Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Curo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Curo Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.09 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE CURO opened at $7.01 on Monday. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Curo Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Curo Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Curo Group by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curo Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

