Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

FCX opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

