JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) vs. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Head to Head Contrast

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JanOne and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $35.10 million 0.26 -$11.96 million N/A N/A Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer $36.79 million 0.21 -$5.61 million N/A N/A

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JanOne and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16% Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer -18.33% -29.68% -17.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer beats JanOne on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.