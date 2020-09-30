Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.60 Million

Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce $547.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $550.20 million. Itron reported sales of $624.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $61.30. 9,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,511. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -104.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

