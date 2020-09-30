iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ESGU stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

