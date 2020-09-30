iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 7,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

