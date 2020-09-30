iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 5,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 2,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

