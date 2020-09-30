iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49. Approximately 1,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 16.65% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.