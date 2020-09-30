iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45. Approximately 648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 49.90% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

