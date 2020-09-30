iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.79

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.79 and traded as high as $80.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF shares last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 375,134 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.