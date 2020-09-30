iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

