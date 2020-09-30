iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,831,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHY opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55.

