iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

SLQD opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

