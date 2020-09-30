IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) Trading Up 0.3%

IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 86 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) by 1,303.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.32% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

