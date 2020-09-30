ION (ION) Price Up 7.2% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $317,661.19 and approximately $149.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005834 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,445,893 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,893 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

