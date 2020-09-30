Investors Purchase Large Volume of Oasis Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,997 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,873 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.90.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 3,065,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,617,166 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 3,149,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,353,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.