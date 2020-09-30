Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 31,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 18,791 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90,030 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.