Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by 440.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Investar has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

