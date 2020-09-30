INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for INV Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for INV Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get INV Metals alerts:

INV opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. INV Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.11.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About INV Metals

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for INV Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.