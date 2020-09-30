Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,019,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 31,117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,626.9 days.
Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
