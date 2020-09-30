Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,019,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 31,117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,626.9 days.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

