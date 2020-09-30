International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $14.45. International Money Express shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 5,134 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $601.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.27.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.