International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $14.45. International Money Express shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 5,134 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $601.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
Read More: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.