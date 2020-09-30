Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 608.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

IFCZF stock remained flat at $$104.48 during trading on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.

