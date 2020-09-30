Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 199,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 1,793.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,221. The company has a market cap of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

