Insolar (XNS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $40.41 million and $1.13 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.