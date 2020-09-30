Insight Protocol Trading 72.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 72.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

