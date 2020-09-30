Insider Selling: Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) insider Daniel Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,441.00).

SAG stock remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.01) on Wednesday. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,797. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million and a PE ratio of -41.82. Science Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

