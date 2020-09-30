Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34).
Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). 175,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,078. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $807.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.19.
PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.