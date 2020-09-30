Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.84

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $719,303 over the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

