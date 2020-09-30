Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.84

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $719,303 over the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
