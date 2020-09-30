Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.25. Innovotech shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -210.00.

About Innovotech (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.