Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,751. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

