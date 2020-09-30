Independence Realty Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 960.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

NYSE:IRT opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

