Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.10. Independence Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 50,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

