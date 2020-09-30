Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 7.47. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. Research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

ICD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.