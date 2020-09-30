ImageCash Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $55,466.04 and approximately $243.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.01622223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00177327 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,931,096 coins and its circulating supply is 4,812,096 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

