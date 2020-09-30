ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003860 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, COSS, Huobi and Gate.io. ICON has a total market capitalization of $235.79 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 858,317,165 coins and its circulating supply is 567,653,731 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

