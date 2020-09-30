Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ICLK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 11,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $654,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

