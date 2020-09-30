ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LBOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LBOW opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a 1-year low of GBX 64.19 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.80.

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

