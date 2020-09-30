Ian Gray Acquires 10,000 Shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) Stock

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) insider Ian Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,146.74).

Shares of SVM stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.36 ($1.59).

Get SVM UK Emerging Fund alerts:

About SVM UK Emerging Fund

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.