I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $39,930.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00625977 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.45 or 0.04678222 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,426,157 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

