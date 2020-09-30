Hudbay Minerals Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.