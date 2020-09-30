HorusPay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.