Horizen Hits Market Cap of $57.00 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Horizen has a market cap of $57.00 million and $2.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $5.67 or 0.00052752 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, DragonEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00561336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00074265 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000779 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,051,725 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Graviex, DragonEX, COSS, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

