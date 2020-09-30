Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Up 30.8%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shot up 30.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 700,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 523,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

