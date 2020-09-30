HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of HMST opened at $25.77 on Monday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $585.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

