HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.42

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTCMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts expect that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

