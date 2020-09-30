HeroNode (HER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,669.27

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LBank and Bibox. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $73,669.27 and approximately $83.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00179085 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

