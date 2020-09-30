Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Posts Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:HPAC opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

