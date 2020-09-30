Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Broad Street Realty (NASDAQ:BRST) Critical Comparison

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 71.17%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.50% 4.25% 2.46% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $444.43 million 0.70 $8.36 million $0.92 14.48 Broad Street Realty N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of March 05, 2019, the company operated through 89 branches serving approximately 90,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

