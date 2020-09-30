Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

ETR HFG opened at €48.20 ($56.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.15 and a 200 day moving average of €38.36. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €13.18 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of €53.35 ($62.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

